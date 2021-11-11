CHICAGO (CBS) – As a thank you to veterans — Congressman Danny Davis, radio host Cliff Kelley, and Chase bank are offering vets hot meals and care packages.
The giveaway is from noon to 2 p.m. at 2813 W. 5th Ave. in Chicago.
More offers are available for veterans. Texas Roadhouse will say thank you to active military members and veterans Thursday day in a drive-thru event. The restaurants will distribute meal vouchers valid through May 2022 until to 2 p.m. Proof of service includes a military or VA card, or discharge papers.
Ihop is also offering free pancakes to all veterans and active-duty military. Olive Garden is giving service-members who dine in a free select entrée. Great Clips is offering vets and active military free cuts and civilians who get haircuts Thursday can give a free haircut card to a veteran, and many retailers are offering free coffee to vets and active military members.