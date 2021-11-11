CHICAGO (CBS) — After a morning high of 57 degrees, temperatures have been falling since the cold front has passed. Gusty winds from the west will stay with us rest of today. Drier air works in to break the cloud deck heading into tonight. A much colder air mass settles across our area.
With the cold air in place, our next disturbance tomorrow will bring a chance for morning rain & snow showers — changing to all snow showers in the afternoon. Visibility may drop with the more moderate snow showers throughout the afternoon. Some grassy accumulation is possible. Best snow shower chance is noon to 8 p.m.
TONIGHT: PARTIAL CLEARING. CHILLY WIND. LOW 37.
FRIDAY: AM RAIN & SNOW SHOWER CHANCE. SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY IN THE AFTERNOON. COLD. HIGH 42. WIND CHILLS IN THE UPPER 20S.
SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH AROUND 40.
SUNDAY: SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH 40.