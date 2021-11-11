CHICAGO (CBS)– A licensed gun owner fought back after getting shot at overnight.
Just after midnight, a man was sitting on the steps of his home in the 2900 block of North Wolcott Avenue when he heard a loud noise coming from the street.READ MORE: Vehicle Connected To Missing 1-Year-Old Jaclyn 'Angel' Dobbs Found In Missouri
It all started with a man sitting on the steps of his home here—that’s when he heard a loud noise coming from the street and went to see what was going on.
The resident, who is a Conceal Carry gun owner, said he approached a car and saw two men crawling out from underneath it.
That’s when the shooting started.READ MORE: North Central College Paving The Way For First Generation Students Gets National Honour For Service To Latinos
Police say the two men began shooting first before the licensed-Carry Conceal holder drew his gun, shooting one of those men in the neck, while the other was able to get away.
Police recovered a weapon at the scene.
The man who was shot in the neck died from his injuries police are still looking for the man that ran from the scene.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Rainy Day Ahead
The Conceal Carry gun owner is cooperating with police.