CHICAGO (CBS)– Two teenage boys were shot while driving in Humboldt Park Thursday night.
Police said a 17-year-old was driving with a 15-year-old in the car, in the 1200 block of North Kedzie Avenue, when they heard gun shots around 10:35 p.m.
The driver was shot in his leg and the passenger grazed by a bullet.
Both teenagers are in good condition.
No arrests have been made.