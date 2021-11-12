DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A bystander was shot during an altercation in Skokie Thursday night.

Police said there was an altercation near a building at 4558 Oakton Street around 9:35 p.m. A man sitting in a vehicle parked in the area and not involved in the altercation was shot in the arm.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston by the Skokie Fire Department. He suffered a non life-threatening injury.

The offenders were not at the scene when police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Skokie police at 847-982-5900.

