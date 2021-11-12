CHICAGO (CBS)– A bystander was shot during an altercation in Skokie Thursday night.
Police said there was an altercation near a building at 4558 Oakton Street around 9:35 p.m. A man sitting in a vehicle parked in the area and not involved in the altercation was shot in the arm.
He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston by the Skokie Fire Department. He suffered a non life-threatening injury.
The offenders were not at the scene when police arrived.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Skokie police at 847-982-5900.