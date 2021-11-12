North Central College Cardinals Work To Defend National Championship, And Finish With A Perfect Regular SeasonThe North Central College Cardinals football team is trying to defend an NCAA Division III national championship with a year off in between because of COVID-19.

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic Tests Positive For COVID-19, Will Miss Start Of 5-Game Road TripThe Bulls will will have to start a road trip without starting center Nikola Vucevic, as he has tested positive for COVID-19.

White Sox' Liam Hendriks Is Focused On Closing Things Off Field As MLB Work Stoppage LoomsLiam Hendriks was close to lights-out in finishing games as the White Sox’ closing pitcher this year – and he has earned the hardware to prove it. But he is now focused on closing things out off the field.

Blackhawks Prepare To Take On Coyotes, Who Have Worst Record In NHL, As Derek King Seeks To Run Record To 3-0The Blackhawks were back at practice Thursday – one day ahead of Friday’s home game with an Arizona Coyotes team that has the worst record in the league on lock.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 10: Can Carson Wentz Continue To Post Solid Numbers?Carson Wentz has been a solid fantasy quarterback for much of the season, and the playing the Jaguars in Week 10 gives him another chance to shine.

SportsLine Week 10 AFC West Picks: Vikings-Chargers 'Will Be A Very Tight Game,' Says Larry HartsteinThe Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, and Raiders all head into Week 10 with five wins, as parity rules supreme in the AFC West.