CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is dead after a crash in Downers Grove Friday evening, according to police.
Authorities said around 7:30 p.m. Downers Grove police responded to a report of a traffic crash involving a pickup truck and a sedan near the intersections of Butterfield Road and Gray Avenue.
Initial reports say the pickup truck was traveling westbound on Butterfield Road near the intersection of Gray Avenue when the pickup truck crossed the center median. The pickup truck then collided with the sedan, which was traveling eastbound on Butterfield Road.
The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name is not being released at this time. The driver of the pickup truck was transported to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash is under investigation by the Police Department and the MERIT Major Crash Reconstruction Team. Anyone with additional information about the crash is asked to contact the Downers Grove Police Department at (630) 434-5653.