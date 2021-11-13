DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Car Crashes, Illinois State Police

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is in the hospital after a two-car crash on Interstate 57 early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Initial reports say around 2:15 a.m., ISP responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-57 northbound near Vollmer Road. Driver of the first vehicle struck a deer and was disabled on the roadway. The second vehicle struck the first car. The driver of the first vehicle was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

All northbound lanes of Interstate 57 near Vollmer Road were closed for the investigation but have since reopened.

There is no further information available.

