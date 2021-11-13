CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is in the hospital after a two-car crash on Interstate 57 early Saturday morning, authorities said.
Initial reports say around 2:15 a.m., ISP responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-57 northbound near Vollmer Road. Driver of the first vehicle struck a deer and was disabled on the roadway. The second vehicle struck the first car. The driver of the first vehicle was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.
All northbound lanes of Interstate 57 near Vollmer Road were closed for the investigation but have since reopened.
There is no further information available.