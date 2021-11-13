CHICAGO (CBS) — Friends and family have begun saying goodbye to two childhood friends from Naperville who died in the stampede at the Astroworld Festival in Houston last week.
A visitation was held Saturday for 21-year-old Franco Patino. Loved ones say he was funny, loyal and had a passion for helping others. His funeral is set for next Saturday.
Visitation is Sunday for his friend Jacob Jurinek. His family says he had many friends and boundless energy and enthusiasm. His funeral will also be held next Saturday — the day he would have turned 21.