CHICAGO (CBS) — Worried neighbors are sharing a video after a rapid series of gunshots went off in Chicago’s Bucktown neighborhood Friday night.
A Ring camera captured eight gunshots going off on Marshfield Street near Walsh Park around 7:30 p.m.READ MORE: Villa Park Police Suspend Search Locally For Suspect In Shooting At Safari Land Indoor Amusement Park
Then cars came speeding down Marshfield while more shots were fired.READ MORE: Toy Renamed 'Theo's Octopus' In Honor Of Well-Loved Dog
Police did not find anyone hurt, but they did find bullet holes in a parked car.MORE NEWS: Saint Sabina Hands Out 450 Brand New Coats In Giveaway
They say they are questioning a person of interest.