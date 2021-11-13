DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Bucktown, Marshfield Street, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Worried neighbors are sharing a video after a rapid series of gunshots went off in Chicago’s Bucktown neighborhood Friday night.

A Ring camera captured eight gunshots going off on Marshfield Street near Walsh Park around 7:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Villa Park Police Suspend Search Locally For Suspect In Shooting At Safari Land Indoor Amusement Park

Then cars came speeding down Marshfield while more shots were fired.

READ MORE: Toy Renamed 'Theo's Octopus' In Honor Of Well-Loved Dog

Police did not find anyone hurt, but they did find bullet holes in a parked car.

MORE NEWS: Saint Sabina Hands Out 450 Brand New Coats In Giveaway

They say they are questioning a person of interest.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff