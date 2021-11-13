By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead and two others who are in critical condition are among several people injured after a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Saturday, police said.
The man, a John Doe, was driving his Volkswagen Jetta southbound in the northbound lanes in the 500 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive at about 3:30 a.m. when he struck a Mazda 3 with three people inside, authorities said. After the Mazda was struck, it hit a Kia Optima, also traveling northbound.
The John Doe was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the three people in the Mazda, two men and a woman, were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital — two were in critical condition and the other in good condition. The man in the Kia, a 24-year-old, was in good condition and refused medical treatment.
Area Three detectives and Chicago Police Major Accidents are investigating. All Southbound and Northbound Lanes were closed at the scene as of 5:20 a.m.