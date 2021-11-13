CHICAGO (CBS) — Found abandoned in a shelter parking lot, Theo the dog captured hearts before he died last year from cancer. His rescuers did something unusual: They made him a bucket list while he was alive.
They gave him ice cream, set up dates and gave hims lots of toys. His favorite was a blue octopus.READ MORE: Villa Park Police Suspend Search Locally For Suspect In Shooting At Safari Land Indoor Amusement Park
Now Pet Supplies Plus has brought back his favorite toy, renaming it “Theo’s Octopus.”READ MORE: Saint Sabina Hands Out 450 Brand New Coats In Giveaway
Theo’s foster mom, Jenny, could not be happier.
Last year, CBS 2’s story on Theo went viral. Now his toy is showing up with dogs from all over: Florida, Canada, and Arizona.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Rain And Snow Showers Saturday Night And Sunday
You can get your own Theo’s Octpous this holiday season at Pet Supplies Plus and on their website.