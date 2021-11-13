DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Theo, Theo's Octopus

CHICAGO (CBS) — Found abandoned in a shelter parking lot, Theo the dog captured hearts before he died last year from cancer. His rescuers did something unusual: They made him a bucket list while he was alive.

They gave him ice cream, set up dates and gave hims lots of toys. His favorite was a blue octopus.

Now Pet Supplies Plus has brought back his favorite toy, renaming it “Theo’s Octopus.”

Theo’s foster mom, Jenny, could not be happier.

Last year, CBS 2’s story on Theo went viral. Now his toy is showing up with dogs from all over: Florida, Canada, and Arizona.

You can get your own Theo’s Octpous this holiday season at Pet Supplies Plus and on their website.

