By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was fatally shot and a woman wounded in a shooting in North Austin early Sunday, police said.
The man, 27, and woman, 30, were indoors at a gathering in the 5900 block of West North Avenue at about 12:06 a.m. when an unidentified person fired several shots, authorities said.
The man was shot several times in the torso and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The woman was shot in the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County where she was listed in good condition.
Nobody is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.