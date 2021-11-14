CHICAGO (CBS) — Police now have a suspect in custody in the shooting inside Safari Land’s indoor amusement park Saturday night in west Suburban Villa Park. Police say the person was found 20 miles away inside a Chicago home.READ MORE: Passenger Stabbed, Officer Struck In Attack On CTA Platform
Hours before it turned into a crime scene, Villa Park’s Safari Land was holding birthday parties for toddlers, but just before 8 p.m. Saturday, one man shot another at least three times.
The victim was taken to a hospital.
The gunman took off running.
Villa Park Police combed the surrounding neighborhood for hours.
Police said the suspect was last seen in a black jacket and blue jeans on residential streets — the same streets where a Ring doorbell camera showed someone walking behind homes. He was last spotted at two different locations less than a mile away, but hours later the search expanded.