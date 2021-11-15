CHICAGO (CBS)– A string of robberies on CTA trains and platforms has prompted a police alert.
Police said the offenders walk up to the victims, pull out a gun and take their property.READ MORE: Closing Arguments Begin Monday In Murder Trial Of Kyle Rittenhouse
Two robberies were reported at the Halsted Green Line station, hours apart on Oct. 24.READ MORE: 3 Killed, 18 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago
The other two incidents were reported at the 69th Street Red Line station on Nov. 5 and 8.MORE NEWS: College Freshman Uses Holiday Decorations To Collect Food For Families In Need