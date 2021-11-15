DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Armed Robberies, CTA, robberies

CHICAGO (CBS)– A string of robberies on CTA trains and platforms has prompted a police alert.

Police said the offenders walk up to the victims, pull out a gun and take their property.

Two robberies were reported at the Halsted Green Line station, hours apart on Oct. 24.

The other two incidents were reported at the 69th Street Red Line station on Nov. 5 and 8.

