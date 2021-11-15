CHICAGO (CBS)– Three students have been charged in connection with threats made toward Oak Lawns schools.
Police said the Oak Lawn Police Department, with the assistance of the F.B.I., has investigating threats directed at the local suburban schools and three juveniles were identified.
One juvenile is a student at Oak Lawn Community High School and the other two are student at Oak Lawn Hometown Middle School.
Police said the three offenders have been charged and refereed to the juvenile court system.
"They are also facing disciplinary action from their respective schools," police stated in a written release.
Police are now asking parents to warn their children about the consequences of jeopardizing school safety.