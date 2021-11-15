CHICAGO (CBS) — Two armored car guards were shot Monday morning during a robbery while they were loading an ATM in the West Chatham neighborhood.
Police said the guards were loading an ATM on the 200 block of West 83rd Street around 10:20 a.m., when a group of two to four men dressed in black and wearing masks came up and demanded the cash, and shot both security guards.
A 47-year-old woman was shot six times, and a 46-year-old man was shot twice. Both were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to police and fire officials.
The robbers fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. No one was in custody.
Simeon Career Academy, located just a couple blocks away, was locked down for part of the morning.
Area Two detectives were investigating.