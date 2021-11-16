CHICAGO (CBS) — Game night for the Blackhawks has suddenly become a winning experience lately, after they completed a tic-tac-toe with their first three-game winning streak of the season.
On Wednesday, we'll find out if they can take it to the next level and connect four. They will have to do it on the road against a team they have never faced before.
Interim Coach Derek King will have to get the battleship ready to take on the last-place expansion Seattle Kraken, who have lost four straight.
“We haven’t earned the right to be overconfident with anybody, and I think they know that,” King said.
"It's a new experience for all of us on the team, so it should be fun," said Blackhawks winger Alex DeBrincat. "I think it's fun playing in a new spot, and obviously a new team, but hopefully, we can juts come out of there with a win."
The game starts at 9 p.m. Central time Wednesday.