CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain arrives toward Wednesday morning as temperatures rise into the upper 50s.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, the high temperature for Wednesday will arrive around 7:00 a.m.
Then winds shift during the second half of the morning rush and temperatures start falling. It’ll be in the 40s for the evening rush.
Then there will be huge temperature swing over the next days.
TONIGHT: Rain late. Rising temperatures into the 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Morning high 58 degrees then falling into the 40s by the afternoon. Wet and windy.
THURSDAY: Chilly and sunny. High 38.