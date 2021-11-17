CHIAGO (CBS)– A hit-and-run driver crashed into a construction worker early Wednesday morning on the Bishop Ford Freeway.
Illinois State Police said a vehicle hit the worker just before 4 a.m. at 111th Street.
The worker was taken to the at University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
All lanes are back open.
This is a developing story.