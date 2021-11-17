LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Bears quarterback Justin Fields is getting ready for another marquee quarterback matchup Sunday – this time against the Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, one of the best athletes to ever play the position.
Fields has been studying Jackson's game since before he was even in the NFL.
"When I was in college, I would turn on his highlights and study how he ran the read option, how his feet were and how he got a running start," Fields said. "He's one of the best in the league right now…. Athletic guys can play quarterback also."
Miami provided a bit of a blueprint to stop Jackson last week, blitzing him relentlessly. The Bears can use that but also know he’s still a big challenge to slow down.
"A lot of people try to blitz to limit his mobility. He's progressed as a quarterback. He's making his throws," said Bears safety Tashaun Gipson. "Playing him, you realize the speed you see on film. He's even faster in game. Dude can run."
Jackson left Ravens practice with an illness, but Coach John Harbaugh does not believe it’s COVID related.