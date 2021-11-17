Up To 10 Municipal Employees Under Scrutiny In Markham After Receiving Paycheck Protection Program Loans Without Any Prior Record Of Their BusinessesUp to 10 Markham municipal employees found themselves under the city’s radar Tuesday night. They all received federal tax dollars from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, and city leaders need to know why there is no record that any of those employees' businesses before now.

Lightfoot Says Interim COPA Chief Should Apologize For Controversy Over Officer Ella French's Inclusion In Report On Botched Anjanette Young RaidLightfoot last week said it was “the height of tone deafness” for COPA's report on the botched raid of Anjanette Young's home to include a recommendation that Officer French be suspended for three days -- even though the report was prepared before French was killed in the line of duty.

Chicago Bars That Allow Pets No Longer Need To Fear Health Code Violations After City Council Clarifies RulesAld. Brenan Reilly (42nd) sponsored the measure to rewrite city rules that currently prohibit animals in “any store, meat market, bakery, or other place where foodstuffs are sold or on display,” after fielding complaints that some health inspectors interpreted that ban to apply to bars, because they use garnishes like lemons and limes for drinks.

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Jurors Ask To View Videos As They DeliberateOn their second day of deliberations in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, jurors asked to view video evidence from the case as they weigh the teen's fate.