CHICAGO (CBS)– Jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial will start their second day of deliberations in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Jurors began deliberations around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, and were dismissed for the day around 5:50 p.m. They will return at 9 a.m. Wednesday to resume deliberations.
Before deliberations began Tuesday morning, the field of 18 jurors was winnowed down to 12, after their numbers were placed on pieces of paper in a lottery tumbler in the courtroom, and Rittenhouse himself picked six pieces of paper that were used to identify the alternate jurors.
The alternate jurors are three white males and three white females, leaving the lone person of color still on the jury of seven women and five men who will decide the verdict.
Jurors heard from more than 30 witnesses during two weeks of testimony.
Rittenhouse faces five felony charges in the August 2020 shootings that killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, during a chaotic night of protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
A total of 500 National Guard troops are standing by in case of possible unrest once a verdict is reached.