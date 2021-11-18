Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Jurors Wrap Third Day Of Deliberations With No Verdict; MSNBC Banned After Freelancer Runs Red Light Tailing Jury BusA man was questioned and ticketed after being caught following the bus used to bring jurors to and from the courthouse, suspected of trying to take pictures of the jury. The man claimed to work for NBC News and MSNBC.

CTA Red-Purple Bypass Project To Open Friday, Will Carry Brown Line Trains Over Soaring New Tracks North Of Belmont AvenueThat soaring new CTA train trestle that has been under construction in Lakeview for the past couple of years will officially open on Friday.

No Bail For Two Men Charged With Killing 3, Including Armored Car Guard And Two Accomplices, During 'Murderous Spree' On South SideAntwon Montgomery, 19, and Deandre Jennings, 21, have both face multiple felony charges in connection with the crime spree that stretched from West Chatham to Grand Crossing to South Chicago.

Illinois Sets New Daily Record For COVID-19 Testing; Most New Cases Since Early SeptemberThe Illinois Department of Public Health reported 5,644 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the most in a single day since Sept. 3.