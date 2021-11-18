DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Clouds moved in on Thursday afternoon.

Passing flurries are possible rest of the day. Wind chills have been in the 20s all day.

For Thursday night, the low is 25 with a slow clearing. For Friday, there will be sun in the morning followed by increasing clouds – with a high of 40.

It will be slightly milder for the weekend as highs rise through the 40s. The high for Saturday is 48, Wednesday 49.

The next rain chance comes on Sunday with a cold front. The passage of this front will open the door for a very cold air mass to park in place to start next week.

Monday’s highs will barely reach the freezing mark.

