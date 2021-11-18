CHICAGO (CBS) — Clouds moved in on Thursday afternoon.
For Thursday night, the low is 25 with a slow clearing. For Friday, there will be sun in the morning followed by increasing clouds – with a high of 40.
It will be slightly milder for the weekend as highs rise through the 40s. The high for Saturday is 48, Wednesday 49.
The next rain chance comes on Sunday with a cold front. The passage of this front will open the door for a very cold air mass to park in place to start next week.
Monday’s highs will barely reach the freezing mark.