CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois reported its highest daily caseload of COVID-19 cases in more than two months on Thursday, as the state also set a new record for virus testing.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 5,644 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the most in a single day since Sept. 3.READ MORE: Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Jurors Wrap Third Day Of Deliberations With No Verdict; MSNBC Banned After Freelancer Runs Red Light Tailing Jury Bus
New cases have been climbing steadily since late October. Illinois is averaging 3,767 new cases per day over the past week, up 77% from an average of 2,134 new cases per day three weeks ago.
The state also reported a new all-time record for COVID-19 testing, with 181,622 new tests. The previous record for testing was set on Sep. 30, when IDPH reported 180,411 tests.READ MORE: CTA Red-Purple Bypass Project To Open Friday, Will Carry Brown Line Trains Over Soaring New Tracks North Of Belmont Avenue
Illinois is averaging 125,134 tests per day over the past week.
The statewide average case positivity rate stands at 3%, up from 2.5% one week ago.MORE NEWS: No Bail For Two Men Charged With Killing 3, Including Armored Car Guard And Two Accomplices, During 'Murderous Spree' On South Side