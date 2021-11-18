DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago News, Humboldt Park, Invest South/West, South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) — The city’s INVEST South/West program, an initiative to stimulate development in disadvantaged neighborhoods, is celebrating its second anniversary.

To date, the program has generated $1.4 billion in investments in communities on the South and West sides.

READ MORE: Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Jurors Begin Third Day Of Deliberations; Police Suspect Person Caught Following Jurors Was Trying To Take Pictures

Three new projects were announced Thursday, totaling more than $126 million in new investments in Humboldt Park and South Shore:

  • The Ave, in Humboldt Park, a $25.3million plan for a mix of apartments and retail space at the corner of Chicago and Central Park avenues. The project includes 44 residential units, a restaurant, gym, daycare space, and new offices for Neighborhood Housing Services.

Rendering of The Ave, a $25.3 million development project at the corner of Chicago and Central Park avenues. (Source: KMW Communities)

  • Team Pioneros, in Humboldt Park, a $53.9 million proposal to redevelop the vacant Pioneer Bank building at North Avenue and Pulaski Road, with an entrepreneurial incubator space, cultural center, and offices. A parking lot north of the bank will be redeveloped into a nine-story building with affordable housing, offices for Humboldt Park Family Health, and a possible library branch.
READ MORE: 'A Christmas Story' With Santa Opening In Hawthorn Mall Friday

Rendering of plans to redevelop the vacant Pioneer Bank building in Humboldt Park. (Credit: City of Chicago)

  • Thrive Exchange, in South Shore, a $47.3 million mixed-use project near the Cheltenham/79th station on the Metra Electric line. The project will include 39 apartments and restoration of the historic Ringer Building at 79th and Exchange for condos and commercial space.

Rendering of the Thrive Exchange project to redevelop the historic Ringer Building in South Shore. (Source: City of Chicago)

“Two years ago, these three locations were virtually ignored by the development community. Today, they’re being proposed for more than $126 million in improvements,” Chicago Department of Planning and Development Commissioner Maurice Cox said in a statement. “This is what equity paired with action looks like.”

MORE NEWS: Police Asking The Public For Help In The Murder Of Rapper Young Dolph

Designs for seven other INVEST South/West projects also are being finalized and expected to break ground next year, including:

  • A $51.5 million mixed-use, affordable housing project at Ashland Avenue and 47th Street in New City
  • A $37.5 million rehabilitation project for the former Laramie State Bank Building at Chicago and Laramie avenues in Austin
  • A $31.4 million mixed-use, mixed-income complex at Ogden and Homan avenues in North Lawndale
  • A $23.5 million mixed-income, mixed-use development on the 8800 block of South Commercial Avenue in South Chicago
  • A $19.4 million mixed-use, affordable housing project at Halsted and 79th streets in Auburn Gresham
  • A $19.2 million mixed-use, mixed-income development at 47th Street and Vincennes in Bronzeville
  • A $10.3 million “eco-food hub” that will create new culinary and event space that includes a historic fire station near 63rd and Halsted streets in Englewood

CBS 2 Chicago Staff