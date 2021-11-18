DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Cook County Board, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Fiscal Budget

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cook County board is holding a special meeting to vote on Board President Toni Preckwinkle’s fiscal-2022 budget.

The plan is getting help from federal stimulus money and a rebound in tourism and sales taxes.

READ MORE: Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Jurors Begin Third Day Of Deliberations; Police Suspect Person Caught Following Jurors Was Trying To Take Pictures

Under the plan, the balanced budget would grow to $8 billion. That’s $1 billion more than the final budget for 2021.

READ MORE: 'A Christmas Story' With Santa Opening In Hawthorn Mall Friday

Preckwinkle says the budget includes historic investments in restorative justice, violence prevention, digital equality, public health, and housing assistance. It does not include any new taxes, fines, or fees.

MORE NEWS: Invest South/West Announces $126 Million In New Projects In Humboldt Park And South Shore

Preckwinkle also says there are no new layoffs included and she expects the county workforce to grow by 7%.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff