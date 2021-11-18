CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cook County board is holding a special meeting to vote on Board President Toni Preckwinkle’s fiscal-2022 budget.
The plan is getting help from federal stimulus money and a rebound in tourism and sales taxes.
Under the plan, the balanced budget would grow to $8 billion. That's $1 billion more than the final budget for 2021.
Preckwinkle says the budget includes historic investments in restorative justice, violence prevention, digital equality, public health, and housing assistance. It does not include any new taxes, fines, or fees.
Preckwinkle also says there are no new layoffs included and she expects the county workforce to grow by 7%.