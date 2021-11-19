CHICAGO (CBS) — As a ridge of high pressure slides away from us, a return flow from the south/southwest will carry weekend highs well into the upper 40s, near 50. Extra clouds will be around this weekend.
A 30% chance of rain showers develop Sunday ahead of our next cold front. Temps crash behind the front on Monday with highs around the freezing mark and wind chills in the teens.
TONIGHT: CLOUDY SKIES. LOW 34.
SATURDAY : MOSTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY. HIGH 48.
SUNDAY: A 30% CHANCE FOR SHOWERS. HIGH 49.