CHICAGO (CBS) — Following the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, family of Anthony Huber, one of the victims shot and killed by Rittenhouse, said they were “heartbroken and angry,” but said their fight for justice “continues in full force”
Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all five counts in the murders of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, with an AR-15 style riffle during protest in the Jacob Blake case in August 2020.
In a statement from Huber’s family, they said there was “no justice for Anthony, or for Mr. Rittenhouse’s other victims.”
Anthony’s parents Karen Bloom and John Huber in the six-paragraph statement said their son with have his day in court.
“We are heartbroken and angry that Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted in his criminal trial for the murder of our son Anthony Huber,” they wrote. “Make no mistake: our fight to hold those responsible for Anthony’s death accountable continues in full force. Neither Mr. Rittenhouse nor the Kenosha police who authorized his bloody rampage will escape justice. Anthony will have his day in court.”
Huber’s parents have filed a lawsuit against local law enforcement agencies earlier this year, claiming they were partially to blame for what they called Rittenhouse’s “deadly rampage.”
