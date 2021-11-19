CHICAGO (CBS) — Police recovered multiple guns from a stolen vehicle on a busy Friday night downtown.
Tactical Units from the Central (1st) District identified the stolen vehicle, which went on to hit a police vehicle as officers tried to pull it over at State and Lake streets, police said.
The suspects ran from the scene, but both were soon apprehended, police said.
Police tweeted a photo of several guns that were recovered from the vehicle.
Tactical units in @chicagocaps01 identified a stolen vehicle. Offender’s vehicle strikes CPD car as Officers attempt to curb vehicle. Offenders run from scene but apprehended shortly after. Weapons recovered from the vehicle. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/DiUDQCCQ9Z
— Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) November 20, 2021