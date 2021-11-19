DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:downtown, guns, Lake Street, Loop, State Street, stolen vehicle

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police recovered multiple guns from a stolen vehicle on a busy Friday night downtown.

Tactical Units from the Central (1st) District identified the stolen vehicle, which went on to hit a police vehicle as officers tried to pull it over at State and Lake streets, police said.

The suspects ran from the scene, but both were soon apprehended, police said.

Police tweeted a photo of several guns that were recovered from the vehicle.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff