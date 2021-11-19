Kyle Rittenhouse Acquitted Of All Charges In 2020 Kenosha ShootingsKyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges on Friday, after his trial for shooting three people, killing two of them in Kenosha last year.

Kyle Rittenhouse Defense Attorney Says Waiting 3 ½ Days For Verdict 'Was Torture,' But Thanks Jury For Acquittal“We’re very happy with the verdict. We’re happy that the jury took the time to put in an incredible amount of effort. There were times we doubted the case, there were times that we were confident, and to say that we were relieved would be a gross mis-understatement," Richard said.

Irv Miller: Videos 'Killed The Prosecution' In Kyle Rittenhouse TrialThe not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse came down to the fact that prosecutors simply did not have the evidence to prove that the teenager was not acting in self defense, when he shot three people during unrest in Kenosha last year, CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller said Friday shortly after the jury's decision.