CHICAGO (CBS) — A small plane made a hard landing at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling Sunday.
It happened around 11 a.m. The single engine Cessna 172 plane took a nose dive.
Wheeling police say it landed, bounced and went off the runway onto some grass.
The pilot was the only person on board and was not hurt.
The airport released the following statement:
The incident occurred at approximately 11 a.m. and caused minimal damage to airport equipment. The airplane was removed and the airfield was reopened at 12:15 p.m., according to CEA Executive Director Jeffrey Miller.
CEA thanks the fire departments from the City of Prospect Heights and the Village of Wheeling for their expeditious response.