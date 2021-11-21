CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 28 people were shot so far over the weekend in Chicago, and six of those victims have died.

Of those shot at least seven were under 18 years old.

In one incident, two teen boys, 15 and 16, were shot while standing on a sidewalk in the Fernwood neighborhood, police said. The incident happened in the 10000 block of South Parnell around 5 p.m. Friday night. Both teens were struck in the left leg. The two were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.

In the first gun violence homicide of the weekend, a man was shot and killed and another was wounded in West Englewood. Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, a 35-year-old man was found inside a residence on the 7100 block of South Seeley with a gunshot wound to the hip. A 45-year-old man was also found in a parked vehicle outside with gunshot wounds to the chest and head, according to authorities.

The 35-year-old victim was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Christ Hospital and was initially listed in good condition. The 45-year-old victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

In another deadly incident, a 22-year-old man was shot in the head Saturday afternoon in North Lawndale, according to authorities. Around 1:42 p.m., the victim was standing on the corner in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt when an unknown person walked up and shot him in the head. The victim was transported in to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and later died.

Police also said a 47-year-old man was shot in a drive-by around 2 p.m. as he stood on a sidewalk in the 900 block of West 19th. He suffered a gunshot wound to the lower right abdomen. He was taken to Stroger Hospital and was pronounced dead.

The fourth deadly shooting involved a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

a 14-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in the city’s Roseland neighborhood Sunday. Police say he was near a sidewalk in the 200 block of West 110th Place shortly after 5 p.m. when he was struck multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A 16-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg in East Garfield Park Saturday afternoon.

Police said around 1:17 p.m., the victim was walking in the 3400 block of West Lake when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 34-year-old man was shot during a robbery early Saturday morning.

Police said the victim was outside in the 100 block of East Illinois when he was shot at multiple times by an unidentified male offender who fled the scene. The victim sustained two gunshot wounds to the head and three to the arm.

Witnesses believe the victim was being robbed and saw a physical struggle between the offender and victim.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition.

A 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head in the Roseland neighborhood early Saturday morning.

The victim was driving southbound on Michigan Avenue around 2:45 a.m. when he heard shots, felt pain and crashed into two parked cars, authorities said.

The victim was transported to Christ hospital in critical condition.

A man was shot following a verbal altercation early Saturday morning in the Belmont Heights neighborhood, according to authorities.

Police said around 4:14 a.m., the 41-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to his groin following a verbal altercation with the offender in the 7600 block of West Belmont. The victim was transported to Loyola Hospital in good condition.

A 28-year-old man was shot while driving in the Archer Heights neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Police said around 2:30 a.m., the victim was a passenger in a traveling vehicle in the 5300 block of South Archer when an unknown Hispanic man fired shots from a passing dark-colored Dodge Durango, striking the victim in the face.

He was transported by CFD to Mount Sinai Hospital and was initially reported in fair condition.

A 31-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body in the West Woodlawn neighborhood Friday evening.

Police said around 7 p.m., the victim was standing outside in the 6200 block of South Langley when a dark colored Nissan drove by and an offender fired shots striking the victim.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the West Pullman neighborhood Friday evening.

The victim was sitting in a residence on the 200 block of East 121st when two unknown males approached the victim’s residence and fired shots from the outside, striking the victim in the left leg, according to authorities.

The victim was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition.

A 17-year-old girl was shot while driving Friday evening in Englewood.

Police said around 5:45 p.m., the victim was driving a vehicle on the 6000 block of South State Street when she pulled up to a stop light and a blue colored sedan pulled up alongside of the victim’s vehicle. An unknown offender from the sedan fired shots striking the victim.

The victim suffered a grazed gunshot wound to the upper back. She was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

A 58-year-old man was shot and wounded in Englewood Friday evening.

Police said around 5 p.m., the victim suffered gunshot wounds to the right leg and shoulder in the 1500 block of West 63rd. He was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

A 27-year-old man was shot in Calumet Heights early Sunday morning, according to police.

The man was a passenger in a vehicle when shots were fired and the victim was struck. The victim was transported to University of Chicago hospital by the CFD and is listed in critical condition.

