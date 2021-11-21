CHICAGO (CBS) – Our Lady Victory church will hold their last mass Sunday but hopes remain as parishioners want the historical building to stay in the neighborhood.
Founded in 1906, the church located in Jefferson Park is home to Irish, Polish, and German congregations. The Closure is part of the Archdiocese of Chicago's Renew My Church plan — a restructuring planned for the Northwest Side that will group eight churches and schools into three new parishes.
A campaign to bring attention to the closing was appealed to the Archdiocese but was denied. The group also appealed to the Vatican to not officially close the building but are still waiting on a response.
The church announced their closing last year but didn't express any plans for the building but mentioned selling the property as an option.
In a letter from the pastor, members from the church are urged to participate in schedule periods of Adoration at Saint Bartholomew and Saint Pascal churches. Next Sunday, a shuttle bus will transport members from Our Lady Victory to the other churches for service starting at 10 a.m.