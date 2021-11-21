CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning residents and businesses of two separate robberies in Deering.
Police said in one set of robberies, armed offenders would approach victims near an alley and demand their property before fleeing in a dark colored SUV or red vehicle.READ MORE: MISSING: Sujeily Zepeda, 15, Last Seen At Amundsen High School
Incident times and locations:
- 1700 Block of West 49th Street on November 12, 2021 at 8:52PM.
- 1700 Block of West 48th Street on November 14, 2021 at 10:00PM.
- 1700 Block of West 44th Street on November 14, 2021 between the hours of 10:40PM and 10:50PM.
- 4700 Block of South Paulina on November 14, 2021 at 11;20PM.
Offenders in these crimes were described as three white Hispanic men, 18-25, 5’06, 160-180lbs.
In another set of robberies, police said an unknown offender approached the cashier from behind and demanded cash from the register.READ MORE: Rev. Jesse Jackson To Lead Protest In Kenosha In Response To Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict
The first incident occurred around 6:49 p.m. Thursday in the 4600 block of South Ashland Avenue. Minutes later, around 7:10 p.m., another business was robbed in the 4500 block of South Damen Avenue.
The offender is described as a Black man, around 40 years old, 5’05, 140lbs., last seen wearing a blue or black Nike hoodie with the logo, “Just Do It” on the front, black slide sandals with white socks.
Police tell residents owners to always be aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity.MORE NEWS: Our Lady Of Victory Church Holds Last Mass; Plans For The Building Remain Uncertain
Anyone with information can contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8382