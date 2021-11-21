CHICAGO (CBS) – Rev. Jesse Jackson will lead a march through Kenosha, in response to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.
Rev. Jackson and others plan to retrace the route Kyle Rittenhouse took the night he killed two men and injured a third. He will also be calling on the Department of Justice to investigate federal crimes they say Rittenhouse committed the night of the fatal shootings.
The march comes just one day after hundreds of people shut down some streets in Chicago to protest Rittenhouse’s acquittal.
The protest started at Federal Plaza and snaked through major arteries of downtown.
Protesters stopped traffic on Michigan Avenue for some time. People from holiday celebrations even joined in or looked on.
Protesters criticized the country’s criminal justice system, while earlier in the day Rev. Jackson called Rittenhouse’s acquittal “a miscarriage of justice.”
"The world will be his prison. Everywhere he goes people will say that's the guy who killed two people. He'll have this burden on his conscience for a long time," Jackson said.
The march in Kenosha Sunday, led by Rev. Jackson, will begin at 2 p.m. at the Civic Center Park.