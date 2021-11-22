CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s no time to rest for the weary Bears after their excruciating 16-13 loss to the Ravens, with the team preparing to head to Detroit on Thursday, and rookie quarterback Justin Fields recovering from a rib injury he suffered on Sunday.

Despite coming off a bye week, the Bears still couldn’t muster much offense, failing to score in the first half of Sunday’s loss. Even after rallying for a 13-9 lead late in the 4th quarter, the defense couldn’t stop Ravens backup Tyler Huntley – who had only 11 career pass attempts going into the game – from driving 61 yards in 79 seconds for the winning score.

“Definitely was sickening like [Robert Quinn] said, and it just sucks not being able to get the win,” said linebacker Roquan Smith.

The work of snapping a five-game losing streak won’t be easy for the Bears, with a short week heading into their Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Lions, and a question at quarterback, forcing the offense to prepare for both Fields and backup Andy Dalton.

“You’ve just got to know, when Andy’s in, how’ he’s throwing the ball is different from how Justin throws it, and things like that. So there’s just things that you’ve got to keep in mind in those situations,” tight end Cole Kmet said. “Different arm slots, different sizes, just things like that. So you’ve just got to be ready for that.”

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson said there’s no “rah rah” speeches happening in the locker room. There’s no need for more talk, only to execute on every play.

“We need to change; the defensive backs, I mean, at the end of the day. We’ve just got to be better. Whatever it is, if it’s communication, if it’s execution, if it’s lack of focus, we all just really gotta come together and find a way where we can help each other,” he said.

Johnson said there’s no comfort in facing a winless Lions team on Thursday. He said they’re a good team that just hasn’t finished well, which the Bears know a little something about.