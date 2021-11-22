NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. (CBS) — A car slammed into a lounge in North Riverside Monday night, minutes after its driver was shot at Des Plaines Avenue and the Eisenhower Expressway in Forest Park.
Illinois State Police said at 8:18 p.m., they were called for a shooting on the eastbound Eisenhower at Des Plaines Avenue.READ MORE: Suspect In Waukesha Christmas Parade Tragedy, Darrell Brooks, Charged With Murder; He Has Long Criminal Record
The driver of the crashed vehicle had been shot, and was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, state police said.READ MORE: Police Search For Gunman Who Shot Man During Quarrel At Gas Station In Alsip
The car crashed into the Bar-Tini Lounge at 2433 Des Plaines Ave. in Riverside, about a mile and a half south of the Eisenhower exit.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Cold Monday Night, Chilly And Breezy Tuesday
The investigation had just begun late Monday. Further details were not immediately available.