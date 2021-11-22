After 'Sickening' Loss To Ravens, Bears Players Say 'We've Just Got To Be Better'"Whatever it is, if it’s communication, if it’s execution, if it’s lack of focus, we all just really gotta come together and find a way where we can help each other,” cornerback Jaylon Johnson said.

Red Stars Coach Rory Dames Resigns Shortly Before Report In Which Players Accuse Him Of Verbal, Emotional AbuseChicago Red Stars Head Coach Rory Dames has resigned just ahead of a Washington Post report that claimed Dames had been verbally and emotionally abusive to players on the women’s soccer team.

DeRozan, LaVine Lead Bulls Over Knicks, 109-103DeMar DeRozan scored 31 points, Zach LaVine added 21 and the Chicago Bulls rallied in the fourth quarter for a 109-103 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday night.

Fleury Notches 1st Shutout Of Season In Win Over CanucksMarc-Andre Fleury stopped 40 shots in his first shutout of the season and the Chicago Blackhawks blanked the Vancouver Canucks 1-0 on Sunday night.

Blackhawks Win Streak Comes To An End After Loss To OilersConnor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2.

Purdue Rolls In Second Half To Top Northwestern At WrigleyAidan O’Connell threw three touchdown passes to Milton Wright on Saturday to lead Purdue to a 32-14 victory over Northwestern at Wrigley Field.