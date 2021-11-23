CHICAGO (CBS) — Skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday night with lows in the low to mid-30s.
Overall, more clouds will be seen Wednesday with windy conditions. Southwest winds, gusting to 35 miles per hour, will boost highs into the low 50s.
There is a chance for light rain Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning as a cold front approaches the area.
High temperatures on Thanksgiving Thursday will occur in the morning in the low 40s, then falling temperatures and breezy conditions are expected through the afternoon.
It will be cold on Friday with morning temperatures in the low 20s and highs only in the 30s in the afternoon. Expect low 40s this weekend with a slight chance for sprinkles and flurries late Saturday into Sunday morning.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 35.
Wednesday: Mainly cloudy and windy. High 53.
Thursday: Cloudy with a 20% chance of rain early. High 40 early, 30s in the afternoon.