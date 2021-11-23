Alabama Will 'Take Care Of Business Versus Auburn': CBS Sports’ Aaron Murray Previews College Football MatchupsCBS Sports' Aaron Murray breaks down #3 Alabama-Auburn and other important college football matchups.

Dalton To Start At QB For Bears Against Lions On Thursday; Fields Likely Inactive With Rib InjuryWith rookie Justin Fields still nursing injured ribs, Andy Dalton will get the start at quarterback on Thursday when the Bears visit the Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy Denies Report He's Been Told Lions Game Will Be His Last As CoachChicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy denied a published report that he’s been told he will be fired after the team’s Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions.

Bulls End Up With 36.5% Shooting As They Lose To PacersDomantas Sabonis scored 21 points, Malcolm Brogdon added 16 more, and the Indiana Pacers routed the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Illini Lead By 15 Early, But End Up Losing To Cincinnati By 20Cincinnati mounted a big first-half charge to take a stunning halftime lead, then steadily pulled away from the No. 14 Illini for a victory that pushed them into the championship game of the Hall of Fame Classic.

Previously-Unbeaten Northwestern Falls Short To Still-Unbeaten ProvidenceNate Watson scored 16 points to lead five in double figures as undefeated Providence never trailed and beat previously unbeaten Northwestern on Monday night in the Roman Legends Classic.