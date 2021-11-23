Bulls End Up With 36.5% Shooting As They Lose To PacersDomantas Sabonis scored 21 points, Malcolm Brogdon added 16 more, and the Indiana Pacers routed the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Illini Lead By 15 Early, But End Up Losing To Cincinnati By 20Cincinnati mounted a big first-half charge to take a stunning halftime lead, then steadily pulled away from the No. 14 Illini for a victory that pushed them into the championship game of the Hall of Fame Classic.

Previously-Unbeaten Northwestern Falls Short To Still-Unbeaten ProvidenceNate Watson scored 16 points to lead five in double figures as undefeated Providence never trailed and beat previously unbeaten Northwestern on Monday night in the Roman Legends Classic.

After 'Sickening' Loss To Ravens, Bears Players Say 'We've Just Got To Be Better'"Whatever it is, if it’s communication, if it’s execution, if it’s lack of focus, we all just really gotta come together and find a way where we can help each other,” cornerback Jaylon Johnson said.

Red Stars Coach Rory Dames Resigns Shortly Before Report In Which Players Accuse Him Of Verbal, Emotional AbuseChicago Red Stars Head Coach Rory Dames has resigned just ahead of a Washington Post report that claimed Dames had been verbally and emotionally abusive to players on the women’s soccer team.

DeRozan, LaVine Lead Bulls Over Knicks, 109-103DeMar DeRozan scored 31 points, Zach LaVine added 21 and the Chicago Bulls rallied in the fourth quarter for a 109-103 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday night.