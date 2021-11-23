CHICAGO (CBS)– Classes are canceled again Tuesday, and the rest of this week, for the Evanston/Skokie District 65.
In a letter to parents, the district says "we do not have adequate staffing or sub coverage."
On their website, the message front and center "schools closed."
As of Tuesday, there are more than 4,100 unfilled full-time positions in Illinois schools. More than half of those unfilled seats are in Cook County.
That number is more than double what it was four years ago.