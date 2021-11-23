DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Oak Park firefighters are responding to an extra-alarm fire at a restaurant in the western suburb’s downtown area.

Firefighters battle flames in downtown Oak Park on Tuesday. (CBS)

The fire started around 9:30 a.m. at Delia’s Kitchen, at 1034 Lake St., and was eventually raised to a 2nd alarm, bringing in extra crews to fight the flames.

Video posted on Twitter shows heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building.

Oak Park officials said some neighboring businesses, including a Chase Bank branch and Lake Theater, have been evacuated as a precaution, along with the two apartments above the restaurant.

Several blocks of Lake Street have been closed to traffic.

