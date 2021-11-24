CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy is dead after being shot in the chest while waiting for a rideshare on the sidewalk in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.
At 6:35 p.m., the boy was waiting for the rideshare in the 2500 block of South Blue Island Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside engaged the teen in conversation, and then shot him, police said.
The boy was struck in the chest and the left and right shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead.
This incident occurred only about a block from where a 20-year-old man was shot and critically wounded about 20 minutes earlier. That incident happened in the 2500 block of South Oakley Avenue.
It was not immediately learned whether the incidents were believed to be related.