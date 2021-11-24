CHICAGO (CBS) — Blue Line service was partially shut down between the Damen and Jefferson Park stops Wednesday afternoon after an unauthorized person got onto the tracks at Logan Square.
Trains operated in two sections – between the O'Hare terminal and Jefferson Park, and between Damen and the Forest Park terminal.
The Chicago Transit Authority was not specific about what the person was doing on the tracks or what happened to the person.

Trains were back running with delays by the evening rush.