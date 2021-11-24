DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Baseball Field, Garfield Park, Garfield Park Little League

CHICAGO (CBS) — A baseball field in Garfield Park is finally getting the care it needs.

When it rains, the baseball field becomes a muddy swamp – sidelining kids for days.

Garfield Park Little League President Nadine Bass told CBS 2’s Jim Williams that 12 years ago, state funds were allocated to renovate the field – perhaps even to install an artificial surface to replace what is a muddy swamp after a downpour.

But that work was never done.

But now, a state senator has finally signed off on a request for a grant, so the money is on its way.

