CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy was shot a dozen times in Roseland, and his mother was murdered in the same spot two days later.

As CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reported Wednesday, the grieving family and friends of Delisa Tucker and Kevin Tinker Jr. are in shock, and asking why. They are also in unimaginable pain – losing two loved ones, just two days apart, and now planning two funerals.

“We need justice for Delisa and Kevin,” said family friend Michelle Tharpe. “That’s all we want.”

Tucker, a 31-year-old mother of six, was shot in the chest early Wednesday morning on the 200 block of West 110th Place, off Wentworth Avenue. She was visiting the spot where her son, Kevin Tinker Jr., was killed Sunday afternoon.

The 14-year-old was shot multiple times.

“He didn’t deserve it,” said family friend Amber Lee. “He was a kid!”

Tinker’s father, Kevin Tinker Sr., said his son was walking home from a friend’s house when he was shot.

“Some violence found him,” said Tinker Sr. “He was a good kid. He didn’t gang bang. Played basketball. Played on his phone a lot. He liked to play games. He was not a gangbanger at all. He stayed in the house most of the time, with his little brothers and sisters.”

Tucker leaves behind five children between the ages of 4 and 15. Her loved ones have set up a GoFundMe page for help with funeral expenses and to provide for her children.

“Can you all please donate to the GoFundMe, please, so we can please lay them to rest, like well?” Lee said.

“If you all could, just please just donate for my friend and her kids,” said Tharpe. “They didn’t deserve this.”

Police said there were no witnesses to Tucker’s shooting Wednesday morning. Area Two Detectives are investigating the shootings of both mother and son.

Roseland is part of the Chicago Police Department’s Calumet (5th) District – which is bounded by 95th Street on the north, the southern city limits on the south, the Bishop Ford Freeway on the east, railroad tracks at 400 West and I-57 on the west. Murders in the district are up 48 percent over last year, and 94 percent from 2019.