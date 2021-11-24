DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago firefighters freed a Water Department worker who got trapped in a hole Wednesday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.

The worker got trapped in a muddy hole near 67th Street and East End Avenue, prompting CFD crews to use a vacuum and other tools to remove water, dirt, and other debris from the hole to get her free.

According to unconfirmed dispatch reports, the worker was helping install a hydrant when she got stuck in the hole.

The Fire Department later tweeted video of firefighters getting the woman free, and the worker climbing a ladder to climb out of the hole before getting onto a waiting stretcher.

The Fire Department said the woman was in good spirits during the rescue effort, and in good condition once she was freed.

