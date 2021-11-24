CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago firefighters freed a Water Department worker who got trapped in a hole Wednesday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.
The worker got trapped in a muddy hole near 67th Street and East End Avenue, prompting CFD crews to use a vacuum and other tools to remove water, dirt, and other debris from the hole to get her free.
READ MORE: 3 Men Found Guilty Of Murder Of Ahmaud Arbery
CFD working to free trapped worker in hole 6700 East End pic.twitter.com/aQSOsg8Rmg
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 24, 2021
According to unconfirmed dispatch reports, the worker was helping install a hydrant when she got stuck in the hole.READ MORE: State Funds Finally Arriving To Renovate Little League Baseball Field In Garfield Park
The Fire Department later tweeted video of firefighters getting the woman free, and the worker climbing a ladder to climb out of the hole before getting onto a waiting stretcher.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Cold Front Arrives At Midnight
The Fire Department said the woman was in good spirits during the rescue effort, and in good condition once she was freed.
Worker has been freed from hole. Good condition!!! pic.twitter.com/aM8DMCTcwl
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 24, 2021