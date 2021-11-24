CHICAGO (CBS)– In only hours you can get a free turkey for Thanksgiving.
Casino company Bally's, Black Men United, and the Chicago Urban League are hosting turkey giveaways.
Their last giveaway is at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Tribune Publishing Center on Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street.
Free coats and other small appliances will be given out, too.
Organizers say this event is on a first-come, first-serve basis.