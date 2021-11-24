DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Thanksgiving, Turkey Giveaway

CHICAGO (CBS)– In only hours you can get a free turkey for Thanksgiving.

Casino company Bally’s, Black Men United, and the Chicago Urban League are hosting turkey giveaways.

READ MORE: Thanksgiving Travel: Here's What You Need To Know Before Heading Out

Their last giveaway is at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Tribune Publishing Center on Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street.

READ MORE: Death Investigation Underway After 3-Year-Old Falls From 17th Floor Window Of Near North Side Building

Free coats and other small appliances will be given out, too.

MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Brief Warmup By Wednesday Afternoon

Organizers say this event is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff