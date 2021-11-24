CHICAGO (CBS) — A nurse jumped into action after seeing a bad crash on I-355 last month. Now the pregnant woman she helped get out of her car and to the hospital got to say thank you.

This is the moment Miranda Rosasco came face to face with her rescuer nurse Cheryl Gallet to say thank you for stopping on the expressway to help.

“I just know there was a car upside down and backward and it wasn’t right, and no one was there. So, someone just had to make sure to see if that person needed any help,” Gallet said.

“When I heard voices outside my car door and I knew that somebody had been aware of what happened had seen me. I was just so thankful and couldn’t have been more blessed that somebody was there to help me in that moment,” said Rosasco.

With the help of another bystander, Gallet pulled Rosasco from the car – which had also caught fire.

Rosasco was 21 weeks pregnant at the time – but both she and the baby are fine.

Rosasco and her husband said how much they appreciated how the nurse stayed with her and kept her calm at the scene until paramedics arrived.

“It’s just a miracle we’re both here and that I’m just so happy to meet you finally in person to thank you for everything you did for me,” Rosasco said

“I would hope that any human being would help out another human being,” said Gallet. “I think we need to look out for each other and be thankful for the little things that we have that really aren’t that little. they’re actually very big.”

It’s not lost on the couple that Gallet works as a nurse at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.