CHICAGO (CBS) – It’s a special Thanksgiving morning in the loop. After two years, a Chicago tradition returns.
The Chicago Thanksgiving Parade returns Thursday and will feature the traditional, large high-flying balloons, as well as dance acts, marching bands, floats, and even some special guests. The parade will stretch from Ida B. Wells Drive to Randolph Street.
This year’s parade comes after the 2020 parade was cancelled due to the pandemic. this was due to an order by the City of Chicago to not hold the parade, or any other special events. It was the first cancellation in parade history.
Attendance to the parade is free — but it’s advised to arrive early if you want to grab a great seat to catch the action. VIP spots in the area are still available but that will cost you $50 per seat. The Parade is currently underway.