By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot by a gunman who tried to carjack him Thursday afternoon in the Hermosa community.

At 2:39 p.m., the 20-year-old man was in a car parked on the street in the 2100 block of West Dickens Avenue when another man came up and took out a gun, police said.

The gunman then demanded the victim’s vehicle, but the victim tried to drive away, police said.

The gunman fired shots at the victim and struck him in the head, police said. The victim was taken to Humboldt Park Health, where he was stabilized.

Area Five detectives were investigating.

