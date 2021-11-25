DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two tow truck drivers were shot while on a crash scene in the Belmont Cragin area early Thursday morning.

Police said around 3:05 a.m., the tow truck drivers were standing outside their truck on a crash scene on the 2700 block of North Central when an unknown man in a gray or gold SUV fired shots, striking them both. A 37-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the lower body while the second victim and a 38-year-old man was shot in the head, shoulder, and torso.

They self-transported to Community First Hospital with the younger victim later transferred to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition and the other to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Initial reports say this incident does not appear related to the crash scene, or their job as tow truck drivers.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives were investigating.

